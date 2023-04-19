The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aregbesola wished Muslims a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration and prayed that the peace, blessings and favour of Allah would be with all.

Ogbeni-Rauf-Aregbesola-1 (IndependentNG)
Ogbeni-Rauf-Aregbesola-1 (IndependentNG)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan, urging them to imbibe the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, self-denial and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

“The self-restraint, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is for you to be a better person and true worshipper,” he said.

He gave assurance that President Muhammadu Buhari was fully committed to peaceful transition of government following successful elections.

He also assured Nigerians of government’s commitment to the provision of security for the lives and property of every citizen as well as foreigners in the country.

The minister commended security agencies on the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country, urging Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant.

He pointed out that security was everybody’s responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

He admonished Nigerians to also report suspicious activities and persons to the N-Alert application.

Aregbesola wished Muslims a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration and prayed that the peace, blessings and favour of Allah would be with all.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

500 CSOs endorse Yusuf Gagdi to become Speaker of 10th National Assembly

500 CSOs endorse Yusuf Gagdi to become Speaker of 10th National Assembly

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

UK reiterates commitment to free education for Nigerian students

UK reiterates commitment to free education for Nigerian students

Yari distributes 338 cows to Zamfara APC executives for Sallah celebrations

Yari distributes 338 cows to Zamfara APC executives for Sallah celebrations

Sultan directs Muslims to look out for crescent of Shawwal from Thursday

Sultan directs Muslims to look out for crescent of Shawwal from Thursday

Nigerian Army deploys troops in Guinea for peacekeeping

Nigerian Army deploys troops in Guinea for peacekeeping

Chibuisi assumes duty as new MNJTF Commander

Chibuisi assumes duty as new MNJTF Commander

Islamic cleric warns youths against quick-money syndrome

Islamic cleric warns youths against quick-money syndrome

Fintiri receives Certificate of Return from INEC after month-long election

Fintiri receives Certificate of Return from INEC after month-long election

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Omoyele Sowore and Peter Obi

There's something suspicious - Sowore reacts to Obi's detainment in UK