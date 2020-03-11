The Federal Government has declared the ongoing two-week warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as illegal.

The government says ASUU did not follow the laid down procedures before embarking on the industrial action.

The position of the FG on the strike was made known by Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

According to Punch, Ngige said ASUU did not give the government the “mandatory notice” required of a union before proceeding on the strike.

He said, “I am in shock. The strike is illegal because they did not give us the mandatory notice.

“If you withdraw services and you still want to be paid, it is corruption. Is that not corruption?”

ASUU’s two-week warning strike started on Monday, March 9, 2020.