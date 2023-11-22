ADVERTISEMENT
FG creates plan to combat open defecation in Nigeria

Ima Elijah

The Minister revealed the ministry's commitment to maximising the social and economic benefits of the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector.

Open Defecation [Guardian]

The plan was officially revealed on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, in Abuja during an event marking the World Toilet Day 2023.

With the theme "Accelerating Change," the unveiling ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev.

During his speech, Prof. Utsev underscored the importance of stakeholder ownership and teamwork in effectively implementing the plan. He stated the urgent need to advance initiatives that foster a cleaner and healthier environment for all citizens.

The Minister revealed the ministry's commitment to maximising the social and economic benefits of the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector.

To achieve this, he discussed the creation of a national WASH policy and a specific national sanitation marketing strategy, focusing on enhancing the supply side of the sanitation industry.

In addition to these initiatives, the minister disclosed plans to identify bankable sanitation projects with diverse returns, aiming to attract private investments. He highlighted that such actions would mitigate the risks associated with private investment in the sanitation subsector.

Acknowledging the direct impact of improved access to sanitary services on citizens' standard of living, Prof. Utsev reiterated the government's commitment to this noble goal. He presented findings from a 2012 World Bank study, revealing that poor sanitation practices cost Nigeria an estimated ₦455 billion annually.

Furthermore, the minister stated the comprehensive approach of the plan, addressing not only the economic ramifications but also the broader social and public health imperative for a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous Nigeria.

He pointed out the far-reaching consequences of inadequate sanitation, including diminished privacy and dignity, as well as increased vulnerability to physical assault and violence, particularly affecting women and girls.

FG creates plan to combat open defecation in Nigeria

