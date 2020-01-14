The Federal Government has confirmed that there was an earth tremor in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Deputy Director and head of Geophysics Department at the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), Imam Kaka, gave the confirmation on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Kaka noted that officials of the agency had visited the area to evaluate the situation.

He said that although vibrations had occurred in the area, there was no visible crack.

He urged residents of the area not to panic.

“We found out that there was a little tremor recorded by our equipment dated January 12, 2020 and it occurred around 5.20 p.m.

“On that basis, we mobilised and went to the locality in Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

“Certainly, the people in the area were agitated, but the tremor was minor, it did not affect their structures, we were able to look at the geology of the structure.

“We will look at the geology of the structure with other geologists to see what really happened geologically,” he said.

Kaka said that officials of the agency were able to calm residents of the area, telling them that it was usual to feel small tremor.

He said such minor tremors were not considered serious in areas where earthquakes were rampant.