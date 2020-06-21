The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep. Babatunde Hunpe, on Sunday assured residents of the town that palliative work would soon start on the bad section of Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Hunpe made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry.

He said that the Federal Government had completed plan to start another palliative work on the affected portions of the expressway.

“It gladdens my heart to inform members of my constituency that plan is already in a very top gear to commence another palliative work on the affected portions.

“This is to ease movement of our people who use this road on daily basis.

“With the present deplorable state of the road, especially from Agbara-Okoafo-Mowo-Ibereko-Badagry Roundabout and some parts of Gbaji to Seme, which continually diminish on daily basis due to the heavy downpour during the rainy season.

“It saddened my heart and gave me sleepless night.

“This, however, prompted me to get back to Mr Adedamola Kuti of the Federal Ministry of Works who is conversant with the state of the expressway while working as coordinator of Federal roads in Lagos.

“My appreciation in this regard goes to the Minister of Works, Mr Babatunde Fashola and Kuti, who just assumed his new office as Federal Director in charge of South-West projects office at the Federal Ministry of Works,” he said.

The lawmaker assured his constituents of close monitoring of construction of the expressway by CGC Construction Ltd. when it resumes work.

“I will continue to monitor the project as we expect the main construction to continue on very fast lane as we pray to see the end of COVID-19.

“I also use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government to make enough funds available to the contractors as they resume back on site,” he said.

Hunpe appreciated his constituents for believing in him, adding that Badagry Federal Constituency would surely excel and get all what is due to it.