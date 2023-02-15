ADVERTISEMENT
FG completes 64 road projects in federal tertiary institutions – Fashola

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed that the Federal Government has successfully intervened in 64 internal roads across federal tertiary institutions in the country.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola. [Financial Watch]
Fashola, represented by the Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Ebonyi, said that the successful interventions were as at January, 2023.

“Presently, there are 38 ongoing projects across the country at various stages of completion.

“It is true that lots of work are needed in many sectors of the country including education but President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has stepped processes of doing them.

“The gap of our infrastructural needs is steadily being bridged through gradual repairs, renewal and construction on major highways with schools inclusive,” he said.

He noted that the quality of education would be impacted by the level of infrastructure and learning environment in tertiary institutions.

“Those doubting this assertion should listen to feedback from students in schools where this type of intervention has taken place.

“The students are expressing renewed enthusiasm with regards to attending classes because some defective roads have been restored.

“This is consistent with our progressive ideal of improving the human condition and this process continues with the handing over of this road at this institution.

“This is a critical intervention to support education and though it is a civil works project, it is an educational investment,” he said.

The minister said that during the rehabilitation, over 35 people were employed in the process, contributing to the job creation initiatives of the government.

“We hope that the school will ensure proper usage of this asset,” he said.

Dr Felix Attah, the Rector of the institution, represented by Dr Ezichi Kalu, Deputy Rector, Academics, expressed happiness over the minister’s visit to the institution.

We are grateful to be among the benefitting institutions of the federal ministry of works road construction and rehabilitation programme.

“We can attest to the quality of work which would accelerate smooth movement and reduce accidents within the polytechnic community."

He noted that rehabilitation was a confirmation of the transformational goals and policies of the federal government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

