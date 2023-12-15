ADVERTISEMENT
FG completes 126 out of 190 housing project in Adamawa State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ministry also recently applied to the state government for allocation of 50 hectares of land for construction of additional houses.

Bidr Martin-Gyado, the Federal Controller of Housing in charge of Adamawa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Yola, that the project had reached 89% completion stage. He said that 168 houses were built under phase 1 and 2 of the project at Sangere community in Yola South Local Government Area of the state.

A total of 126 has since been completed while the remaining 64 would soon be completed.

“The ongoing construction of 22 housing units at Digil community in Mubi North LGA would soon be completed under phase 3 of the programme.

“The houses will be accessible and affordable to interesting Nigerians, especially residents of the state,” he said.

According to him, the acquisition models of the houses will be through mortgage – “Rent to Own and the Outright Sale,” adding that the process would ensure equity, equality, fairness and justice. He said the ministry had recently applied to the state government for allocation of 50 hectares of land for construction of additional houses.

The federal government is fully committed to address shelter and housing deficit in Nigeria,” adding that he had visited the project sites to acquaint himself with the progress of the work. Martin-Gyado said the ministry planned to upgrade and provide modern infrastructure in 26 slums in the state under its Urban Renewal Policy.

According to him, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) intervention under the Special Project Unit of the ministry will provide solar streetlights, boreholes, community halls and electrical transformers to make life meaningful to the residents.

This, he said, would address housing deficit and demystify the national housing policy. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government plans to construct 34,500 housing units and six new mega cities across the country.

