FG committed to welcoming more investors in power sector — Minister

Mr Odutayo Oluseyi, the Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

Aliyu spoke when he received delegates from European Union (EU) and ECOWAS led by EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi in his office.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed and working hard towards improving the infrastructure in the power sector.

While calling on investors to key into the available opportunities in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI ), he said that the Federal Government had created the enabling environment through policy direction.

He described the EU relationship with Nigeria as supportive, adding that more collaboration in the renewable energy area was welcomed.

The minister intimated the delegates of Nigeria’s policy to expand the operation capacity of NESI to 30,000 MW by 3030 with 30 per cent in renewable energy.

He said that various interventions were ongoing in the power sector, including the renewable energy projects.

The minister cited the Federal Government collaboration with the German Government which led to signing of the power project deal with Siemens AG, a Germany base firm.

He urged the EU Ambassador to encourage European investors to invest in the sector, adding that there were rooms to accommodate more investors.

Speaking earlier, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS Isopi, congratulated the minister on his appointment and the success recorded so far in the power sector.

Isopi reaffirmed the importance of Nigeria to the EU, saying that the union was the largest grant donor to the power sector.

The ambassador said that EU in the last two years had developed a dynamic partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to the ambassador, this has relaunched and boost electricity supply with a road map plan of action in priority areas.

She said that the cooperation framework in green and digital economy was to see that there was renewable energy and diversification which the EU was available to assist.