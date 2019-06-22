He said this at the investiture of Obadiah Nkom as the newly elected president of the Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) on Saturday in Abuja.

Nkom, also the Director-General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), was elected as the 30th President of NMGS in March, at its 55th Annal International Conference in Enugu.

The SGF, represented by Jumai Idakwo, however, added that the Federal Government would need the society to guide it on how best to utilise the country’s solid mineral deposits.

“We are of the view that the NMGS under the president and council will continue to suggest to government various ways and means to improve the current measures geared toward achieving this,” he said.

According to the SGF, this has become imperative, especially in the solid minerals, oil and gas, water and all allied sectors where the professionals in the society are major stakeholders.

He said that government on its part would continue to listen and engage the society at all times as partners in progress in the development of the various sectors of the country’s economy.

Mustapha congratulated Nkom for emerging as the society’s president and wished him a successful tenure.

He noted that his election was a demonstration that the Federal Government was on point in selecting a professional that enjoyed the support and confidence of his professional colleagues as Director-General of the MCO.

“It is the hope and aspirations of government that all professionals in government would also enjoy this level of support and confidence from their colleagues in other sectors.

He expressed optimism that Nkom as president of the society, would engender the right synergy between those in government and those in the private sector.

This, he said, would ensure that whatever policy or programme that emanated from government was with the input of various sectors of the society.

The SGF acknowledged the collaborative reports received from the NMGS since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He added that members of the society had participated actively in developing the drafting of various policy documents that had led to the development of road maps in the solid minerals and water sectors.

According to him, the society is also involved in several aspect of the implementation of the road maps.

“It is is the hope of government that the synergy and collaboration will be strengthened as we move forward,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that governors of Kaduna,Taraba and Adamawa states were represented at the ceremony which was also attended by traditional rulers.