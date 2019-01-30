The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo made the declaration in Idanre during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Owa of Idanre, Oba Frederick Aroloye, as part of the administrations house-to-house campaign.

He said the administration had employed 500,000 youths under the N-Power initiative and would increase this to one million when re-elected.

In 2050, Nigeria will be the third most populous nation in the world because the growth of Nigeria is by three per cent every year; we must do something about jobs for our youths, he said

He identified corruption as a major problem facing the country, saying this was responsible for its under developed infrastructure.

Corruption is our main problem. We have funds to take care of our needs, but corruption is too much. We must tackle it and we wont compromise, he said.

Earlier, the Owa of Idanre, had described Osinbajo as a worthy ambassador of the Yoruba race and expressed happiness over his visit.

He solicited for the construction of the Idanre-Ofosun road to improve commercial activities in the area.

The monarch also demanded for a higher institution in Idanre Local Government Area as well as federal appointments for its indigenes.

Aroloye commended Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his achievements within two years in office, especially in infrastructural development, including the ongoing Idanre-Akure road project.

Also speaking during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Deji of Akure, Osinbajo reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari as an honest man would not engage in acts of corruption.

He said the present administration would continue to be honest as well as provide jobs for youths and funds for market women under the Social Intervention Programmes.

Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, in his remarks, said the house- to- house campaign showed that Osinbajo did not take the governments success at the 2019 general elections for granted.

He further asked for a representative of Akure at the federal level, a medical school as well as teaching hospital.

NAN further reports that the vice president visited some houses in Idanre for the house -to -house campaign.