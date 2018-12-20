Oyo-Ita made the disclosure in her address at the presentation of FISH Handbooks, Website and inauguration of the FISH estates Kuje 1 and 11 in Abuja on Thursday.

She expressed the hope that the programme would assist in solving some housing challenges of civil servants.

She said that the programme was expected to address the housing needs of civil servants who were unable to own houses due to the prohibitive costs of land acquisition, building or purchase.

‘‘The overall objective of the FISH programme is to improve the quality of life of civil servants and their families.

‘‘We believe it will help to foster a multiplier effect on the economy and reduce corruption in the public service, in line with the Federal Government’s anti-corruption drive.

‘‘The FISH department has been restructured, staff deployed trained and processes and procedures introduced and streamlined to accelerate the implementation of the programme and achieve this landmark.

‘‘The new and improved processes and procedures are properly documented and explained in the three handbooks and the website,’’ she said.

According to her, FISH estate Kuje 1 comprises blocks of flats of 65 units of one, two and three-bedroom, constructed by C2Q Nigeria Ltd.

The OHCSF stated that the Kuje 11 comprise 86 units of two-bedroom bungalows constructed and financed by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

She said that the off-takers of these estates had been profiled, their loans paid and some of them had already moved in and were living in their houses.

Oyo-ita disclosed that in the next phase of implementation, FISH Estate Kuje 111 comprising 97 bungalows would be commissioned and FISH Karu comprising of 20 units of bungalows.

She said that the beneficiaries of the Karu Estate were already in possession of their keys.

She called on state government’s housing agencies and experienced developers to join in the programme.

‘‘We need many more developers to enable us cater for over 55,000 civil servants who have subscribed to the programme.

‘‘I seize this opportunity to appeal to civil servants to key into the FISH programme through our website, which will be presented today as more houses are being uploaded by our developers,’’ she said.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, OHCSF, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, recalled how the FISH programme was initiated in 2013.

She, however, noted that the appointment of the present head of service ensured its continuity by adopting and launching the programme as her flagship.

Walson-Jack added that aside the FISH programme, the OHCSF had approved several other initiatives to improve the well-being and welfare of federal civil servants.

She listed the present-retirement, and post-retirement service scheme, rewards and recognition system, as part her initiatives.

She said that it included a baseline survey on persons with disabilities in civil service and the development of federal civil service welfare policy, among others.

The Executive Secretary, Federal Government Staff Housing Loan Board (FGSHLB), Mrs Hannatu Fika, said the board provided loans to members of the FISH progammes among others to own their homes.

Fika said that the ceremony was a fulfillment of the mandate of the board, adding that the two estates being commissioned were fully funded through the board’s loan scheme.

According to her, not less than 150 core civil servants are beneficiaries of the board’s loan scheme and more are in the process of receiving their keys.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 32 civil servants have benefited from the FISH programme and have been given keys to their apartments.

On hehalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Ernest Paul expressed appreciation for making the dream of becoming home owners a reality.

He added that they would surely spread the good tidings of this great development in order to disabuse the minds of some civil servants, who were still in doubt about the reality of the FISH programme to also key into it.