The accident occurred in the early hours of Friday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said this in a statement by the ministry’s Spokesperson, Mr George Edokpa on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the accident, which led to the injury of several others, occurred on the Kintampo Techiman Road, Bono East Region, Ghana.

ALSO READ: Tribunal declares PDP’s Ademola Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election, sacks APC's Oyetola

The minister commended the emergency services for their efforts in rescuing passengers trapped in the vehicles.

He offered Nigeria’s fervent prayers for the quick recovery of those injured, condoled those that lost loved ones and convened Nigeria’s solidarity in their time of grief.