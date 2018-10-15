FG commiserates with the family of aid worker killed by Boko Haram

news

The Federal Government has commiserated with the family of aid worker, Hauwa Leman killed by Boko haram.

This was made known in a statement issued by the government on Twitter on Monday.

Leman, an aide worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was killed by the terror group on Monday, October 15, 2018.

According to The Cable, the terrorists also said that they will keep Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl who refused to denounce Christianity, as a slave for life.

The Federal Government also expressed shock saying it made efforts to save the young woman.

An inhuman act

In a statement issued on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the killing as dastardly, inhuman and ungodly, saying nothing can justify the shedding of the blood of innocent people.

Mohammed also noted that the Federal Government did all within its powers to save her life.

The statement reads: “It is very unfortunate that it has come to this. Before and after the deadline issued by her abductors, the Federal Government did everything any responsible government should do to save Hauwa.

“As we have been doing since these young women were abducted, we kept the line of negotiations open all through. In all the negotiations, we acted in the best interest of the women and the country as a whole.

“We are deeply pained by this killing, just like we were by the recent killing of Saifura Ahmed, the first aid worker. However, we will keep the negotiations open and continue to work to free the innocent women who remain in the custody of their abductors.”

The minister also thanked all the friendly governments that have continued to work with Nigeria for the safe release of the abducted women, and the clerics across religious lines who have been pleading for their release.

Saraki condemns killing

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has also condemned the killing of the aid worker.

Saraki, in a statement which he issued on Monday, October 15, 2018, described the killing as callous and an ungodly act.