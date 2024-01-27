ADVERTISEMENT
FG commences allocation of affordable houses to Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The controller noted that application forms are available at the offices of all controllers across the country at no cost.

Side view of a federal government housing scheme
Side view of a federal government housing scheme

Martin Gyado, the Federal Controller of Housing in charge of Adamawa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yola.

He said that President Bola Tinubu has improved the National Housing Programme and introduced renewed hope in cities and estates.

“These renewed hope cities and estates were introduced to make the houses more affordable to common Nigerians.

“To that effect, the Federal Ministry of Housing has written a request to all state governments to provide 50 hectares of land for that purpose,” Gyado said.

According to him, the correspondence for Adamawa has already reached Gov. Umaru Fintiri and is awaiting his approval.

He disclosed that currently, the allocation of those houses that were built under the previous administration has reduced the housing deficit in the country.

“In Adamawa, the housing projects are in three phases; two phases of 190 units have been completed and fully serviced with infrastructural roads, electricity and water.

“The applicants should be rest assured that due process will be employed as long as they qualify and meet the awarding criteria.

“People have a chance of getting the houses although the number of subscribers surpassed the available houses,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

