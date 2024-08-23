ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG chooses Dangote, Otedola, Elumelu to lead efforts to eradicate malaria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister emphasised the urgency of addressing malaria prevalence in the country, which led to the establishment of the council,

FG chooses Dangote, Otedola, Elumelu to lead efforts to eradicate malaria
FG chooses Dangote, Otedola, Elumelu to lead efforts to eradicate malaria

Recommended articles

The government said Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, and Femi Otedola, Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, will lead the charge against the disease.

Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, inaugurated the Nigeria End Malaria Council on Friday in Abuja.

Alausa said that the industry heavyweights would collaborate with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), National Assembly joint Health Committees and women’s organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that they have been tasked with the task of reducing, and potentially eliminating the malaria scourge in the country.

The minister emphasised the urgency of addressing malaria prevalence in the country, which led to the establishment of the council,

According to him, the disease’s prevalence country makes it urgently expedient to explore every option available to address it.

“The Nigeria End Malaria Council was established on Aug. 16, 2017, by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Its primary objectives are to keep malaria high on national and state agendas and secure a strong political commitment from leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also to mobilise resources, particularly from the private sector, to close resource gaps in the national malaria strategic plan,” he said.

He said that the council had been unable to meet since 2022 due to the change in government and other operational challenges, adding that the Secretariat, however, remained functional.

He said that the country contributes over a quarter of global malaria cases and about a third of the more than 600,000 malaria deaths worldwide, mostly affecting children and pregnant women.

“It is sad to note that malaria contributes about 25 per cent to 30 per cent of childhood mortality and about 60 per cent of hospital attendance.

“Similarly, malaria is a major cause of absenteeism in schools, markets, and workplaces, as well as a significant out-of-pocket expense for most households in the country,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also recalled Nigeria’s involvement in the Ministerial Conference on Malaria in Yaoundé, Cameroon, where, alongside 10 other high-burden countries, it signed a Declaration to scale up interventions against malaria.

According to him, this was followed by the “Rethinking Malaria Elimination in Nigeria”.

It was a roundtable which brought together major stakeholders and global players to identify challenges and strategies for eliminating malaria.

Highlighting the enormity of the challenge, he said that Nigeria currently has a population of over 200 million, and the entire population is at risk of malaria.

“This puts a huge challenge on the Government and requires a different approach to tackle the disease,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, acknowledged that while current interventions like antimalarial medicines and protective measures such as treated nets and insecticides were essential, they remain insufficient.

He pointed out that much of the support for the interventions came from donors, which is neither adequate nor sustainable.

Alausa referenced the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) launched in 2009 and the Malaria Scorecard developed in 2011 to monitor the country’s performance.

He said that no country had ever eliminated malaria through donor support alone.

The minister handed over the leadership of the Council to Dangote, who has served as Nigeria’s Malaria Ambassador as well as a member of the Global End Malaria Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed confidence in the newly inaugurated Council.

Outlining the Council’s critical role, he said “The major objective of this body was to contribute to a reduction in the malaria burden and possibly the elimination of malaria in Nigeria."

According to the minister, eliminating malaria will ultimately lead to an improvement in the quality of life of all Nigerians.

“By reason of your positions in Nigeria, your passion towards health issues, especially malaria, and the interest groups you represent, your membership to this Council is inevitable for the benefit of the larger society,” he said.

The Nigeria End Malaria Council Secretariat, led by its Executive Secretary, Mr Ope Abegunde, was also handed over to the Council, signalling the government’s commitment to making malaria history in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the inaugural meeting of the Council, Dangote urged the members to tackle malaria head-on.

He acknowledged the members ‘collective strength across government, civil society, religion, and business, and highlighted their unique ability to mobilise resources for the national malaria programme.

He also outlined the council’s primary objectives of ensuring that malaria elimination remained high on Nigeria’s agenda.

He, however, said that it would be possible with strong political commitment from leaders at all levels, and advocacy at both the national and state levels to secure sufficient funding.

Dangote urged the council to be alive to its responsibility of protecting the progress made so far, sustaining it, and ensuring that the country is on an irreversible pathway to ending malaria for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to appreciate your acceptance to serve our beloved country in this capacity, and I am glad to join hands with you to reduce the burden and deaths due to malaria in Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the council members will mobilise funds needed to ensure that Malaria is eliminated in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

21,600 graduates parading fake certificates from Benin, Togo, others – FG

21,600 graduates parading fake certificates from Benin, Togo, others – FG

Lagos govt diverts traffic for Lagos-Badagry carriageway reconstruction

Lagos govt diverts traffic for Lagos-Badagry carriageway reconstruction

Anambra community protests against 6 years blackout, removal of transformers

Anambra community protests against 6 years blackout, removal of transformers

Indians taking over low-level jobs in Nigerian oil & gas sector – PENGASSAN

Indians taking over low-level jobs in Nigerian oil & gas sector – PENGASSAN

FG chooses Dangote, Otedola, Elumelu to lead efforts to eradicate malaria

FG chooses Dangote, Otedola, Elumelu to lead efforts to eradicate malaria

Nigerians would've rejected Atiku's presidency if he won in 2023 - Bode George

Nigerians would've rejected Atiku's presidency if he won in 2023 - Bode George

APC's Sylva bites dust at Supreme Court as Diri gets affirmation as Bayelsa Gov

APC's Sylva bites dust at Supreme Court as Diri gets affirmation as Bayelsa Gov

We've received ₦50bn from EFCC for student loan - NELFUND

We've received ₦50bn from EFCC for student loan - NELFUND

No Nigerian president surpassed Tinubu's achievements in South-East - Onuigbo

No Nigerian president surpassed Tinubu's achievements in South-East - Onuigbo

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu working to tame bottlenecks to universal education – Shettima [NAN]

I've seen Tinubu's soul, it's good so invest your trust in him - Shettima

Our ‘X’ account is undergoing an upgrade – EFCC [BarristerNG.com]

X account not hacked, undergoing upgrade to improve service - EFCC clarifies

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. (Punch)

27 high court judges to face NJC probe panels over alleged misconduct