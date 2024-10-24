ADVERTISEMENT
FG charges 9 people in court for spreading Akpabio’s impeachment rumour

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendants and others at large, in count two, were alleged to have intentionally published defamatory statements regarding the DSS and the Sen. Akpabio, on their online platform.

The charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/555/2024, was filed at a Federal High Court in Abuja on Oct. 21 by the Deputy Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation, A. A. Yusuf.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the defendants were alleged to have published the false information on Oct. 16 that the Department of State Services (DSS) laid siege to the National Assembly with a view to effecting the impeachment of Akpabio.

The FG sued the Incorporated Trustee of Order Paper (on whose online platform the false information was allegedly published), Oke Epia (Founder/Publisher and Executive Director of Order Paper), and Tony Okeke Ofodile (Head of Operations) as 1st to 3rd defendants.

Also joined as 4th and 5th defendants are Edna Bill Ulaeto (Admin/Finance Executive) and Elizabeth Atime (National Assembly lead reporter, author of report).

Others are Regina Udo (Coordinator of Programmes), Leah Twaki (Social Media Executive), Idongesit Joseph Ekoh (Admin Support) and Edoesomi Sharon Omonegho (National Assembly correspondent) as 6th to 9th defendants respectively.

In count one, the prosecution accused the Order Paper (Incorporated Trustee), of Suit C12, Halima Plaza, Plot 1496, Balanga Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, through its agents; Oke Epia, Tony Okeke Ofordile, Edna Bill Ulacto, and Elizabeth Atime, and others at large, of publishing a false information via its online platform.

They were said to have on or about Oct. 16 alleged that “the DSS laid siege to the National Assembly over plans to impeach the Senate President, which you knew to be false, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under the same section.”

The case is yet to be assigned to a judge at the time of filing the report.

The case is yet to be assigned to a judge at the time of filing the report.

