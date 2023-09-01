FG can’t refund states, money spent on Federal roads now - Works Minister

The Federal government cannot refund money spent on Federal Roads by State Governments for now, says Works Minister David Umahi.

Umahi made this known on Thursday when he visited Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in Ibadan. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister is on a two-day working visit to Oyo State.

”The economy right now will not permit any commitment by the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

”However, records of such road projects done by the states would be kept and could be revisited when the economy improves,” he said.

He commended Makinde for his administration’s intervention in road projects. The minister said that the intervention was alleviating the suffering of people.

“Be it state or federal roads, we are one government. The aim and oath of office is to place the welfare of the people ahead of any other interest,” he said.

Umahi urged Makinde to embrace Concrete Pavement Technology in road construction projects, saying it was more durable and less expensive to asphalt roads. He said road projects with concrete pavement in Lagos state had been successful, adding that he built almost 95% of road projects on concrete pavement as Governor of Ebonyi.

Speaking on the purpose of his visit to Oyo State, the Minister said that he was touring federal government road projects in the South West. Umahi said he had met with all the contractors handling road projects in North West, North Central and South West, in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the meeting, I decided to visit these projects to know quality of work done and other things on ground,” he said.

He further sought for more cooperation of the Oyo state government in achieving success on federal government’s projects in the state. Responding, Makinde appreciated the minister for the visit. Acoording to him, Umahi’s track records while governing Ebonyi speaks for itself.

The governor said that his administration prioritised road as project that was important to economy.

“We are committed to rehabilitation and reconstruction of many road projects, be it state or federal roads.

“For example, the 34km Oyo-Iseyin road took us two years to get approval from federal government and we awarded it to contractor immediately we secured the approval because of its important to the agri-business of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The road will be inaugurated on Sept. 15 by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo. We are not asking for refund immediately but the records are there and we will give it to the Minister,” he said.

Makinde further said his administration would continue to invest on road infrastructure for the development of the state. He told the minister of his willingness to partner the federal government to dualise the Oyo state portion of the Ibadan-Abeokuta road.