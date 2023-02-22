FG calls for speedy trials of inmates to decongest prisons

Belgore said three quarter of inmates in custodial centres nationwide were awaiting trial, a situation that has been compounding problems in correctional facilities.

He urged the Controller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa to work with state governments to fast track the trial of inmates.

He also urged the NCoS and state governments to work out modalities to ensure that those who committed minor offences were not incarcerated.

“May I also remind the Controller-General to direct all Controllers in charge of correctional facilities across Nigeria to implement the Interior Minister’s directive to decongest the facilities as stipulated in the NCoS Act.

“We are all working for a human environment where inmates can realise their potentials and achieve their dreams while serving jail term.

“They are human beings like you and I, hence the need for us to ensure good living condition for them throughout their stay,” he said

Belgore reminded the NCoS that section 12 sub section 8 of its Act empowered it to reject intake of inmates beyond the capacity of its holding facilities.

“This, in which it is apparent that the Correctional Centre in question is filled to capacity.

“I will therefore advise you to be guided by the provision of the Act to ensuring that our correctional centres are decongested as ongoing construction of facilities across the country will ultimately make this task achievable,” Belgore said.

He reiterated that the ministry had kick-started a stakeholders engagement to proffer solutions to congestion of correctional facilities.

“The effort to decongest our correctional centres has been boosted by building of new facilities in Kano and Karshi in the Federal Capital Territory to accommodate inmates.

“This is also to provide better facilities for inmates to improve their living condition and ensure skills acquisition in a conducive learning environment.

“This will aid inmates’ reintegration into the society,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Nababa congratulated the officers on their elevation, adding that the welfare of personnel and inmates remained key under his stewardship.

The CG pledged to provide more staff quarters and better living condition for inmates.

“As a service, we always look forward to moments like this, as it signifies growth and sustainability in the system.

“To all qualified officers that were not fortunate to benefit from this promotion exercise, I encourage you not to relent, but to remain steadfast, your time will surely come,” Nababa said.