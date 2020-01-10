After Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, Mathew Kukah compared the Federal Government to Boko Haram, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has replied the clergyman.

In a statement on Tuesday, January, 7, 2020, Kukah accused the government of giving ‘tacit approval’ to insurgents saying the use of bomb is the only difference between Boko Haram and the Federal Government.

Kukah, who condemned the killing of 10 persons suspected to be Christians accused the government of creating the conditions to make it possible for Boko Haram to behave the way they.

Reacting to his comment in a statement by Segun Adeyemi his spokesperson, the minister described Kukah’s comment as insensitive and divisive.

Bishop Matthew Kukah had earlier said the use of bomb is the only difference between Boko Haram and the Federal Government. (Premium Times)

“Not only disingenuous, but also a great disservice to the men and women in uniform who are daily battling the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists to keep all Nigerians safe.”

“To now attribute the actions of these mad bunch to an orchestrated and systematic plan to elevate one religion over the other or decimate adherents of a particular religion is not only unfortunate but divisive, incendiary and insensitive,” Mohammed said.

He said the insurgents are driven by their “primitive propensity to kill mindlessly and destroy without restrain, irrespective of their victims’ creed, gender or tribe” even though they claim to to be committing atrocities in the name of a religion.

The minister, therefore, urged Kukah and other religious leaders to be cautious of their comments “because of the deeply emotive nature of religion and the tendency for it to be exploited for political gains by naysayers.”