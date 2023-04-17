FG begs aviation unions to end ongoing strike

In a statement by statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, the ministry expressed its displeasure at the ongoing warning strike by the aviation unions despite its efforts to meet the unions’ demands.

The government said the strike is unnecessary adding that the grievances that led to the union’s action are issues that should not lead to a strike.

Oluseyi, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, noted that the strike would increase the hardship “on our citizens, affect flight schedules, lead to economic losses and negatively impact our rating globally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement read, “On the Concession of airports, the Unions are aware of global practices and for the Aviation industry in Nigeria to be the hub in Africa, the concession is the way to go to improve infrastructure and make our airports economically viable as this is without loss of jobs.

“On Conditions of Service in some of the Agencies, it is a work in progress. The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission is already carrying out assessments and will soon conclude.

”The Unions should also note if they are not already aware, that the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalised and is about to be paid anytime soon. We have always conveyed this information in the several conversations and meetings held with the unions.

”The Management of the Ministry of Aviation is open to continuous engagement with the Unions to improve their welfare. However, this can only be done in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect.

“Let me reiterate that while we are appealing to the Unions to sheath the sword, the Management will seriously view any behaviour by any Union that is likely to lead to a breakdown of law and order at our airports.

ADVERTISEMENT