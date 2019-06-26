The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday began the distribution of seedlings and other agricultural inputs to farmers affected by the 2018 flooding in Benue.

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, while inaugurating the distribution of the inputs in Makurdi, warned against the diversion of the consumables.

Ortom added that only those enumerated would benefit.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, congratulated the Federal Government for assisting the flood and herders victims in Benue.

“We are very grateful for the assistance and support we have received from the Federal Government; I want to congratulate the Federal Government for this gesture.

“It is not game as usual. This farm inputs must reach to the direct victims and only those earlier registered would benefit from it’’.

Earlier in his speech, the Zonal Coordinator, North Central Zone, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Eugene Nyelong said a total of 9,113 enumerated affected farmers would benefit from the programme.

Nyelong, who doubles as the Supervisor of Flood overseeing Benue on behalf of the agency, explained that all the farmers in the 23 local government areas affected by the 2018 flood would receive the seedlings and inputs.

He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the agency was distributing rice, maize, vegetable, groundnut seedlings, and other agric inputs such as knapsack sprayers, vinash, atrazine, hexaconazole, and torpedo as well as chlorpyriphos, among others to the victims.

He further explained that the distribution would be conducted in batches across the three senatorial districts in the state and that fertiliser distribution would also commenced shortly after seedlings were planted.

He disclosed that about 435 farmers would benefit from Makurdi local government alone.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Christopher Asema expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and NEMA for the support given to eir aid at such critical moment.