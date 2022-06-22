FG begins distribution, activation of debit cards for the poor in Oyo State

In Oyo State, there are 16,461 beneficiaries drawn from 458 political wards in 1,885 communities. They get N5,000 monthly.

Head of the Oyo State Cash Transfer Unit, Mr Oladipo Ezekiel, monitored the distribution in some local government areas in Ibadan on Wednesday.

“This will improve household dietary consumption and assist the vulnerable from falling further into poverty.

“It will also build resilience to withstand shocks and risks while improving human capital development,’’ he said.

He added that the Federal Government switched from the old mode of payment to digitisation to ease the stress the beneficiaries encountered in the past and to reduce the risk of robberies.

Ezekiel enjoined the beneficiaries to keep their debit cards safe and encouraged them to join thrift groups in their communities to build small business capital.