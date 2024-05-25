ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

News Agency Of Nigeria

Also speaking, Governor Inuwa Yahaya lauded the gesture, adding that his administration was constructing 550 housing units to address housing deficits in the state.

FG launches construction of 500 housing units in Kano [Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa]
FG launches construction of 500 housing units in Kano [Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa]

Recommended articles

Dangiwa said the project would cost about N4.2 billion, and expected to be completed within six months.

He said the housing project was designed with 50 one-bedroom, 150 two-bedroom, and 50 three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, adding that the federal government would construct similar estates in 30 states while six others would have Renewed Hope Cities.

According to him, this is part of President Bola Tinubu’s vision to provide affordable housing nationwide, stressing that the project would be executed in Gombe and Yobe for the Northeast region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is just the start of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President, we plan to build 100,000 housing units now we have taken estates in 30 states of the federation,” he said.

Dangiwa said the federal government had adopted sound financial arrangements to enable Nigerians to purchase the houses either through direct payment or mortgage at a single-digit interest rate of six per cent payable within 30 years.

The minister charged the contractors to ensure quality work and deliver in line with the contract specifications and agreements.

Also speaking, Governor Inuwa Yahaya lauded the gesture, adding that his administration was constructing 550 housing units to address housing deficits in the state.

He said the housing estates were sited along Kano Road and Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, adding that 50 housing units were being executed in partnership with the Family Homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dangiwa also inspected the ongoing School of Nursing and Midwifery project, the Kwarin Masu bridge and the gully erosion control project at Federal College of Education Technical, London – Maidoguruwa – Malam Inna.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activity in Lagos

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activity in Lagos

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Kano Emirate: Police, other security agencies lauded for adhering to court order

Kano Emirate: Police, other security agencies lauded for adhering to court order

Move to recall Zamfara lawmaker thickens as constituent writes Speaker

Move to recall Zamfara lawmaker thickens as constituent writes Speaker

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians [Vanguard]

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC