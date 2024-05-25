FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

Dangiwa said the project would cost about N4.2 billion, and expected to be completed within six months.

He said the housing project was designed with 50 one-bedroom, 150 two-bedroom, and 50 three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, adding that the federal government would construct similar estates in 30 states while six others would have Renewed Hope Cities.

According to him, this is part of President Bola Tinubu’s vision to provide affordable housing nationwide, stressing that the project would be executed in Gombe and Yobe for the Northeast region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is just the start of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President, we plan to build 100,000 housing units now we have taken estates in 30 states of the federation,” he said.

Dangiwa said the federal government had adopted sound financial arrangements to enable Nigerians to purchase the houses either through direct payment or mortgage at a single-digit interest rate of six per cent payable within 30 years.

The minister charged the contractors to ensure quality work and deliver in line with the contract specifications and agreements.

Also speaking, Governor Inuwa Yahaya lauded the gesture, adding that his administration was constructing 550 housing units to address housing deficits in the state.

He said the housing estates were sited along Kano Road and Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, adding that 50 housing units were being executed in partnership with the Family Homes.

ADVERTISEMENT