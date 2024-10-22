ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG bans cooking gas export to reduce its soaring price

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas) expressed deep concern over the continuous increase in LPG prices in Nigeria.

A cooking gas depot with customers in queue to refill their cylinders. [Punch]
A cooking gas depot with customers in queue to refill their cylinders. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Ekpo issued the directive on Tuesday in Abuja when he convened a meeting with stakeholders to address the skyrocketing price and its attendant hardship on Nigerians.

The minister in a statement by his spokesperson, Louis Ibah, expressed deep concern over the continuous increase in LPG prices in the country.

“On the short-term Solution: With effect from Nov. 1, 2024, NNPC Ltd. and LPG producers are to stop exporting LPG produced in-country or import equivalent volumes of LPG exported at cost-reflective prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Pricing Framework: the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) will engage stakeholders to create a domestic LPG pricing framework within 90 days indexing price to the cost of in-country production.

Rather than the current practice of indexing against external markets, such as the Americas and Far East Asia, whereas the commodity is produced in-country and Nigerians are required to pay higher price for an essential commodity the country is naturally endowed with.

“On Long-Term Solution: Within 12 months, facilities will be developed to blend, store, and deliver LPG, ending exports until the market achieves sufficiency and price stability,” he said.

He explained that the directives were a step towards addressing the inherent challenges and ensuring that Nigerians have access to affordable cooking gas.

He said the new measures were aimed to improve availability and ensure affordability to protect Nigerians from the economic hardship caused by LPG price hikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that in a bold move to tackle its soaring price, the gas minister had established a high-level committee in Nov. 2023, led by the Authority Chief Executive, NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, comprising key stakeholders in the LPG value chain.

However, despite the effort to address the issue, prices have continued to fluctuate, recently soaring to ₦1,500 from an average of ₦1,100 – ₦1,250 per kg.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG bans cooking gas export to reduce its soaring price

FG bans cooking gas export to reduce its soaring price

LUTH records 300 child cancer cases in 1 year

LUTH records 300 child cancer cases in 1 year

Gov Namadi says 181 people died in Jigawa tanker explosion

Gov Namadi says 181 people died in Jigawa tanker explosion

Tinubu Pledges Support for Education and Youth Empowerment

Tinubu Pledges Support for Education and Youth Empowerment

Wike Calls for Tight Security for FCTA Demolition Team in Lugbe

Wike Calls for Tight Security for FCTA Demolition Team in Lugbe

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe

FG Launches ‘Green Money Project’ to Support 100,000 Young Farmers

FG Launches ‘Green Money Project’ to Support 100,000 Young Farmers

First Lady Says We Need Different Strategies to Fight Cybercrime

First Lady Says We Need Different Strategies to Fight Cybercrime

Wike declares war on beggars in Abuja

Wike declares war on beggars in Abuja

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GTBank customers express mixed reactions amid system upgrade

GTBank customers frustrated by service disruptions after system upgrade

Edo traders protest to Oba’s palace, demand leader’s removal

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Kabiru-Turak

Ex-minister calls for review of some laws to address economic hardship

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

Imo Police dismantle armed robbery gang, arrest 1 suspect, recover weapons