FG bans articulated vehicles from plying Second Niger Bridge
Articulated vehicles will not be allowed to ply the Second Niger Bridge between Asaba and Onitsha, Anambra, when it opens for temporary use on Dec. 15 for the Yuletide, the FRSC has said.
“From Jan. 2 to Jan. 15. 2023, only vehicles coming from the east to the west will be allowed to use the new bridge.
“Heavy-duty trucks and articulated vehicles will not be allowed on the bridge during this period,’’ Anambra Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, stated on Friday in Onitsha, Anambra.
He urged members of the public to cooperate with all traffic managers to ensure the free flow of traffic during the period.
Irelewuyi stated also that the FRSC would collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure that gridlocks experienced at the old bridge were completely eliminated during the Yuletide.
