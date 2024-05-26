ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG backed deposed Emir's attempt to take over Sanusi's palace, Atiku slams Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku warned Tinubu that any attempt to cause destabilisation in the ancient city of Kano would be resisted.

FG backed deposed Emir's attempt to take over Sanusi's palace, Atikku slams Tinubu
FG backed deposed Emir's attempt to take over Sanusi's palace, Atikku slams Tinubu

Recommended articles

Bayero returned to Kano in the early hours of Saturday, May 25, 2024, and immediately moved into the mini-palace in the Nasarawa area of the Emirate.

This came two days after his deposition from the throne following the repealed Kano State Emirates Law signed by Governor Abba Yusuf.

Yusuf also presented a reappointment letter to Muhammad Sanusi II, affirming his return to the coveted throne four years after he was removed by former Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

ADVERTISEMENT

The amendment effectively terminated the reign of Bayero and four other emirs occupying the stools created by the old law.

The Governor had ordered the affected monarchs to vacate their palaces and hand over the keys to the government.

Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero [The Next Edition]
Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero [The Next Edition] Pulse Nigeria

However, relying on an ex-parte order issued by Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Kano, Bayero allegedly attempted to sneak into Gidan Dabo, the main residence of the Emir of Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move sparked tension in the ancient city, prompting Yusuf to order the immediate arrest of the dethroned Emir for attempting to cause chaos in the state.

The situation became even more tense after soldiers were deployed to the Nasarawa palace to provide security backup for Bayero shortly after the Governor's arrest order.

President Bola Tinubu and his political rival and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. [Punch}
President Bola Tinubu and his political rival and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. [Punch} Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the drama in an X post on Saturday evening, Atiku warned the Federal Government that any attempt to destabilise the peace of Kano would be resisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The action of the Federal Government in deploying soldiers in Kano in the tussle over the throne of the ancient city is an upset to the peace and security of the state and also in breach of the 1999 Constitution as Amended,” he said.

ALSO READ: Kano agog as Sanusi returns to Emir's palace after early fears

Adding: “It is surprising that in the early hours of today, at or about 5:30 am, the former Emir of Kano, His Majesty Aminu Ado Bayero, backed by Federal might, made their way into the Nasarawa Palace of the Kano Emirate while the reappointed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II was at the Gidan Dabo, which is the main residence of the Emir of Kano.

“We need to remind the Tinubu administration that Kano State is known for peace and harmony spanning thousands of years, and any attempt to destabilise the peace of the Land of Commerce shall be resisted. Recall that when Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned on 9th March 2020, Kano forged on in peace without any fracas.”

NSA, Nuhu Ribadu
NSA, Nuhu Ribadu Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, had alleged that National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, was behind Bayero's move to return to the palace.

Gwarzo also accused Ganduje, who is also the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of deploying federal might to impose the dethroned Emir on the Kano people.

The Deputy Governor alleged that Ganduje conspired with Ribadu to provide the aircraft that conveyed Bayero to Kano to return to the seat.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ghanaians studying in Morocco risk eviction over delayed stipends

Ghanaians studying in Morocco risk eviction over delayed stipends

Former EFCC chairman, Lamorde dies in Cairo after surgery complications

Former EFCC chairman, Lamorde dies in Cairo after surgery complications

Nigerians are being left to suffer in prison, but people are working to fix the mess

Nigerians are being left to suffer in prison, but people are working to fix the mess

FG backed deposed Emir's attempt to take over Sanusi's palace, Atiku slams Tinubu

FG backed deposed Emir's attempt to take over Sanusi's palace, Atiku slams Tinubu

Whatever affects Kano, affects Nigeria - Dethroned Emir warns authorities

Whatever affects Kano, affects Nigeria - Dethroned Emir warns authorities

Pastor wants parents to report children who can't explain their source of wealth

Pastor wants parents to report children who can't explain their source of wealth

Obi beats Buhari, Tinubu to emerge 'most impactful 4th Republic politician'

Obi beats Buhari, Tinubu to emerge 'most impactful 4th Republic politician'

Kano residents unbothered by emirship tussle, carry on normal activities

Kano residents unbothered by emirship tussle, carry on normal activities

Again, Third Mainland Bridge section closed for repairs

Again, Third Mainland Bridge section closed for repairs

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC

Sunshine [Family Health Care of Siouxland]

Nigerians should expect 3 days of thunderstorms and sunshine nationwide

President Bola Tinubu mourns President Ebrahim Raisi [Pulse.ng]

He was committed to Iran's development - Tinubu mourns President Raisi's death