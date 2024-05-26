FG backed deposed Emir's attempt to take over Sanusi's palace, Atiku slams Tinubu

Bayero returned to Kano in the early hours of Saturday, May 25, 2024, and immediately moved into the mini-palace in the Nasarawa area of the Emirate.

This came two days after his deposition from the throne following the repealed Kano State Emirates Law signed by Governor Abba Yusuf.

Yusuf also presented a reappointment letter to Muhammad Sanusi II, affirming his return to the coveted throne four years after he was removed by former Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The amendment effectively terminated the reign of Bayero and four other emirs occupying the stools created by the old law.

The Governor had ordered the affected monarchs to vacate their palaces and hand over the keys to the government.

Deposed Emir's attempted return to the palace causes tension

However, relying on an ex-parte order issued by Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Kano, Bayero allegedly attempted to sneak into Gidan Dabo, the main residence of the Emir of Kano.

The move sparked tension in the ancient city, prompting Yusuf to order the immediate arrest of the dethroned Emir for attempting to cause chaos in the state.

The situation became even more tense after soldiers were deployed to the Nasarawa palace to provide security backup for Bayero shortly after the Governor's arrest order.

Atiku cautions Tinubu

Reacting to the drama in an X post on Saturday evening, Atiku warned the Federal Government that any attempt to destabilise the peace of Kano would be resisted.

“The action of the Federal Government in deploying soldiers in Kano in the tussle over the throne of the ancient city is an upset to the peace and security of the state and also in breach of the 1999 Constitution as Amended,” he said.

Adding: “It is surprising that in the early hours of today, at or about 5:30 am, the former Emir of Kano, His Majesty Aminu Ado Bayero, backed by Federal might, made their way into the Nasarawa Palace of the Kano Emirate while the reappointed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II was at the Gidan Dabo, which is the main residence of the Emir of Kano.

“We need to remind the Tinubu administration that Kano State is known for peace and harmony spanning thousands of years, and any attempt to destabilise the peace of the Land of Commerce shall be resisted. Recall that when Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned on 9th March 2020, Kano forged on in peace without any fracas.”

Ribadu accused of backing sacked Kano Emir

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, had alleged that National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, was behind Bayero's move to return to the palace.

Gwarzo also accused Ganduje, who is also the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of deploying federal might to impose the dethroned Emir on the Kano people.