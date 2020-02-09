Engr. Bassey Nseptip, Federal Controller of Works in Cross River, gave the assurance on Sunday during an inspection visit of Akpet section of the road project in Biase Local Government area of the state.

Nseptip disclosed that the government had awarded 330 kilometres whole stretch of road project starting FROM Calabar to Gakim in Bekwarra Local Government Area of the state, adding that the project would be completed in accordance with contract specification and agreements

He said the government had awarded contracts of all sections of the road with a view to reduce travel-time and boost economic activities within the state and beyond.

“This section of the road from Akpet community in Biase, leading to Ugep and Ikom is 67 kilometres and it is over 92 per cent completed.

“We have a continuous stretch of about 75 kilometres that has just been awarded from Biase to Odukpani, in the next one year, between Biase and Odukpani, we will have a smooth ride.

“The road project brought a lot of relief to people in this part of the country, it has also reduced travel-time and less break down of vehicles.

“People are making money through supply of materials; when the work is going on, people come here to sell and most of the youths in these areas are engaged to work and save money,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Godwin Eke, Director of Highway in charge of the South South, said he was impressed by the level of work done by an indigenous contractor, Sermatech Nigeria Limited.

Eke said that the quality of work was inline with international best standard, adding that the Federal Ministry of Works would continue to focus on good quality of roads.

On his part, Dr Desmond Ewa, the Site Agent of Sermatech company, identified lack of adequate funding as one of their major challenge.

“Our principal challenge is funding; as we speak now, about 52 firms are to be paid next week and Sermatech is not included.

“If you drive along this road, you will see that we have done over 97 per cent work on this axis of the road and travel time has been reduced.

“What does an indigenous company stand to benefit if funds are not released? So, that is our major challenge”, he lamented.

A cross section of the people in the area lauded the Federal Government over the project, adding it would go a long way to improve their social and economic well being.