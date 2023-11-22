ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG asks Supreme Court to extend deadline of old naira notes

Bayo Wahab

The AGF says the only way to save Nigerians from going through another financial crisis is to extend the validity of the old naira notes.

Old naira notes. [Guardian]
Old naira notes. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The apex court had in March extended the validity of the old naira notes to December 31, 2023.

In the application, Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney-General of the Federation said the government has not been able to print the volume of new notes that would enable it to phase out the old currency due to the economic crisis bedeviling the country.

Fagbemi said, “In between the time the order was made and now, there was a presidential election in the country which has led to a transition from the immediate-past government and the incumbent government which is just settling down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The AGF added that the Federal Government has directed the CBN to come up with a policy direction on how the naira redesign policy would be addressed in line with the Supreme Court order.

He said, “The incumbent government has, however, directed the Central Bank to come up, by a way of policy direction, with how the naira redesign policy will be addressed in full compliance with the order of this honourable court.

“Whilst working on the policy direction and due to the economic crisis being witnessed by the government of the federation and other factors beyond its control, the government of the federation to date has not been able to print the new 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes in the equal proportion of the old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes sought to be recalled as consultation with critical stakeholders is still on-going on how best to approach the redesign policy.”

He maintained that people have been hoarding the redesigned currency because they believe that the validity of the old notes would expire in December as ordered by the Supreme Court.

“People have been hoarding the new notes on the speculation that the 31 December deadline for the old notes to seize to be legal tender may not be met.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To effectively stabilise the economy, the federal government is of the strong view that the old versions of 200, 500 and 1,000 notes should continue to be legal tender alongside the new versions.

He added that if the validity of the old notes expires next month, the situation would again plunge Nigerians into a financial crisis the apex court sought to prevent earlier in the year..

“Following the deadline for the validity of the old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes ordered by this honourable court will make the government of the federation push the country into another national, economic and financial crisis which this honourable court sought to prevent in the first instance by its judgment in the aforementioned suit.

“The only way to save the nation from both of the above situations is by the order of this honourable court to grant the prayers in this application,” Fagbemi prayed.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ECOWAS seeks to lift sanctions on Niger Republic

ECOWAS seeks to lift sanctions on Niger Republic

Tinubu committed to welfare of fallen heroes families - Shettima

Tinubu committed to welfare of fallen heroes families - Shettima

Federal High Court begins Christmas vacation on December 18

Federal High Court begins Christmas vacation on December 18

FRSC educates 189 traffic offenders on safety regulations in Osun

FRSC educates 189 traffic offenders on safety regulations in Osun

Osun judiciary staff start indefinite strike over alleged police brutality

Osun judiciary staff start indefinite strike over alleged police brutality

FG asks Supreme Court to extend deadline of old naira notes

FG asks Supreme Court to extend deadline of old naira notes

Tinubu's administration promises better electricity supply by early 2024

Tinubu's administration promises better electricity supply by early 2024

Israel-Hamas conflict has gone beyond war to become terrorism – Pope Francis

Israel-Hamas conflict has gone beyond war to become terrorism – Pope Francis

Average price of 5kg cooking gas stood at ₦4,562.51 in October - NBS

Average price of 5kg cooking gas stood at ₦4,562.51 in October - NBS

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - NBS [Wikipedia]

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - National Bureau of Statistics