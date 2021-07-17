FG orders DSS, Immigration to stop Igboho from escaping, says he's planning to flee Nigeria

The FG alleged that the embattled secessionist agitator is trying to acquire a new passport to flee the country.

In a bid to facilitate his arrest, the government has reportedly placed Igboho on the stop-list.

This according to Punch was contained in a letter by the Nigeria Immigration Service dated July 9, 2021, addressed to the Director General, Department of State Services, the Inspector General of Police and the DG, National Intelligence Agency.

It would be recalled that Igboho’s residence at Sooka in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, was recently raided by operatives of the Department of State Services.

Following the raid, the DSS disclosed that it killed two of Igboho’s associates during a gun duel and arrested 12.

The DSS also said it recovered illegal arms and thousands of ammunition from Igboho’s house.

Items recovered from Sunday Igboho's house according to the DSS

However, the NIS letter issued to facilitate Igboho’s arrest stated that the embattled agitator was making moves to obtain a new Nigerian passport to facilitate his escape from the country.

The letter titled ‘Stop-listing of person: Adeyemo Sunday Adeniyi (aka Sunday Igboho), male, Nigerian, passport number A11613637, date of birth 10/10/1972’, was signed on behalf of the Comptroller General of Immigration by Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration, Investigation and Compliance, A.B. Baba.

The letter reads, “I am directed to request that you kindly place the above-named person on stop-list. Credible intelligence revealed that Adeyemo is making efforts to obtain a police extract and/or court affidavit to enable him acquire a new Nigerian passport, apparently to facilitate his escape out of the country.

“In addition, he should be arrested wherever and whenever sighted and referred to the Director-General, Department of State Services vide letter no: S.605/A/246 dated 05 July 2021.”

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court, on Tuesday, acknowledged the petition file by Yoruba Nation agitators against President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN; former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; and former Inspectors General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Muhammed Adamu.

