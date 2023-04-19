The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
FG asks all jobless persons in Lagos to register at NDE office, LGAs

Bayo Wahab

The government advised unemployed persons in Lagos to take advantage of the opportunity for the government to have their data.

FG asks all jobless persons in Lagos to register at NDE office. (Vanguard)

The NDE office while announcing the development recently said the registration exercise will hold between Monday, April 17 and Friday, April 28, 2023.

Unemployed persons in Lagos are expected to visit the NDE office at at 7, Barikisu Iyede Street, Onike, Yaba or the 20 local government areas in the state for their registration.

Confirming the development in a statement, the Lagos State NDE office, Coordinator Mrs. Serena Edward advised unemployed persons in Lagos to take advantage of the opportunity for the government to have their data.

Edward said, “The Lagos State office of NDE has embarked on the registration of unemployed persons in the 20 local government areas in the state.

“The NDE is an organization set up by the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1986 to curb mass unemployment and reduce the craving for white-collar jobs that are not adequate for the teeming number of graduates churned out every year.

“The state registration started on Monday April 17 and end on April 28, 2023. The registration exercise will hold at the NDE state office at 7 Barikisu Iyede Street Onike Yaba and the 20 local government areas in the state.

“I urge all unemployed persons in Lagos State to take advantage of this opportunity to register at their designated local governments to benefit from the programme as the federal government wants to have the complete data of the unemployed persons in the country to make adequate plans for them.”

