FG asks airlines to refund passengers' airfare if flight is delayed for 2 hours

bayo wahab

Sirika says his ministry has started sanctioning some airlines who default on consumer rights.

Hadi Sirika says Nigeria Air project remains a priority to Buhari's government.
Hadi Sirika says Nigeria Air project remains a priority to Buhari's government.

The Federal Government has asked airline operators in the country to refund the full cost of travel tickets to passengers whenever their flight is delayed for two hours.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika made this known on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the weekly State House Briefing in Aso Villa, Abuja.

The minister, who charged aviation passengers to demand their rights whenever they are trampled upon by airlines said, his ministry has started sanctioning some airlines who default on consumer rights

He said, “On domestic flights, delay beyond one hour, carrier should provide refreshment, and one telephone call, or one SMS, or one e-mail. They should send you an SMS or email or call you to say, ‘I am sorry, I am delaying for one hour’.

“Delay for two hours and beyond, the carrier shall reimburse passengers the full volume of their tickets.

“Delay between 10pm and 4am, carrier shall provide hotel accommodation, refreshment, meal, two free calls, SMS, email and transport to-and-fro airport.”

Sirika, however, urged passengers not to be unruly at airports.

bayo wahab bayo wahab

