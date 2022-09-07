RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG approves N829m to rehabilitate Anambra-Enugu link road

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday in Abuja approved the sum of N829.8 million as revised estimated cost for the rehabilitation of a road linking Anambra and Enugu States.

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Malam Umar El-Yakub, gave the revised contract figure when he spoke with newsmen at the end of the council’s weekly meeting.

“The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum seeking council’s approval for the revised estimated cost of the contract.

“It is for the rehabilitation of the Nkwo-Inyi-Akpugoze Road at Anambra’s border with Enugu State and is expected to be completed in six months.

“One of the essences of this augmentation is not only revising the rate, but to ensure longevity for the road, using asphaltic concrete binder,’’ he said.

On the dilapidated nature of the Ekpoma-Benin Expressway, the minister assured that measures were being taken to fix the road but that the rainy season was delaying its completion.

