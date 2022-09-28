RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG approves N580.5m to buy armoured vehicles for NDLEA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N580.5 million for the procurement of four armoured vehicles to fight dangerous and illicit drugs by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He said: “Today, a memo was presented by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, that is the Federal Ministry of Justice, which was relating to a parastatal under the supervision of the office of the Attorney General; the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“The purpose of the memo was to seek approval of the council for the award of contract for the supply of four customised armoured security vehicles of 14 seater model for the NDLEA.

"The contract sum is N580, 500, 000 only inclusive of 7.5 percent value added tax with a delivery period of 16 weeks.”

The Minister said the decision to procure the armoured vehicles was taken to encourage and safeguard the lives of NDLEA personnel who have been working very hard with impressive results being recorded.

“It is common knowledge that of recent the NDLEA has been repositioned and arising from the support both in terms of our capacity building, hardware and associated things.

” They have been recording an extra-ordinary or unprecedented success. Recently they seized about 1.8 tons of cocaine having a market value of about N194 billion.

“So, with all these successes recorded, it is only logical that the criminals and their syndicate are now devising means inclusive of attacks on NDLEA personnel.

”It is with that in mind that the memo was presented for the procurement of such vehicles for the NDLEA and the council approved,” he said.

According to him, between January and July 2022 the NDLEA arrested 18,940 suspects with 2,904 convictions.

