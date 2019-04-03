The minister of budget and national planning, Udoma Udoma, announced this to journalists at the end of the FEC meeting on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Udoma said the training of the youths would come under the N-Power social intervention programme, adding that 12,000 youths between the ages of 18 and 25 would be trained.

According to him, the 12,000 youths will, in turn, be empowered to train five youth each to bring the total to 60,000.

He said, “each of the 12,000 beneficiaries will train five others, making a total of 60,000. The idea is to make our youth entrepreneurs, employing others,”

Udoma also said the youths participating in the training would be selected from the six geo-political zones of the country, adding that the programme was open to all unemployed youth, irrespective of their educational background.

Talking about the benefit the youths would gain from the program, the minister said training, which will last for nine months, will enable the beneficiaries to assemble, repair and maintain electronic products such as mobile phones, computing devices, among others.

Udoma said the training of each beneficiary will cost, N259,000, while they would also be given N207,000 each for the tools needed.