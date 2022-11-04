FG approves N48.5bn for urgent repairs of roads nationwide

A statement from the Ministry Of Works and Housing, signed by the Special Adviser, Communications, Hakeem Bello, said the move was in line with the federal government’s commitment to developing the nation’s road network in the six geopolitical zones.

It quoted the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) as explaining that the aging state of federal roads nationwide warranted the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to ‘procure’ the projects in its amended 2022 appropriation.

What he said: He added that the projects would enhance federal government’s objective of restoring the nation’s road network as part of the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021 -2025.

The roads to benefit: The roads for which the minister got approval for the award of contracts for urgent repairs, and special general maintenance included the Gorgaram – Guri Road in Yobe state, valued at N40.907 billion, with a completion period of 36 months and the rehabilitation of the 90 kilometre Buni Gari – Gulani road also in Yobe state in the sum of N4.785 billion with a completion period of 36 months.

Approval was also received for the reconstruction of Water Corporation Drive and Trinity Avenue in Victoria Island, Lagos State. This was approved in the sum of N2.826 billion with a completion period of 36 months.

The companies contracted: The approvals, which were sequel to the memoranda submitted to the council by the Minister of Works and Housing, Fashola, showed that the construction of Gorgaram – Guri Road in Yobe state will be executed by Messrs Mothercat Limited.