Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FG approves N348.5bn for expansion of Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi-Gombe road

Fashola FG approves N348.5bn for expansion of Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi-Gombe road

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, made this known in Abuja, when he briefed State House Correspondents after  the Council’s meeting, which was presided over by acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
From left: Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; and Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (8/8/18). play

From left: Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; and Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (8/8/18).

(Sumaila Ibrahim/HB/NAN)

Abuja, Aug. 8, 2018 (NAN) The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N348.5 billion for the expansion of the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe road into dual-carriage way that would link Nassarawa, Plateau, Bauchi, and Gombe states.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, made this known in Abuja, when he briefed State House Correspondents after  the Council’s meeting, which was presided over by acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Fashola said that some portions of the affected stretch of road would be upgraded from a single-carriage road to a dual-carriage highway to ease movement.

“Ministry of Power, works and Housing presented the request for the award of the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe road, which was approved for the sum of N348, 595, 000, 000, for a total of 420.6 kilometres and the project scope is the expansion of the current two single lane highway into a dual carriage way.

“What is significant about this project is that it completes the integration of the North-Central zone with the South-East and the North-East, having earlier approved contracts for the Abuja-Keffi road and the Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road all in the North-Central as well as approved the 9 Mile-Enugu-Makurdi road which connects the South-east to the North-Central.”

According to the Minister, the Federal Government has also approved the release of one billion naira as commitment fee for the immediate commencement of the expansion of the Abuja-Keffi road.

Fashola revealed that already, three construction camps for the road project had been established to fast-track the movement of the contractors to site.

Mr Femi Adesina, who also addressed the correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, disclosed that the Council approved over N12 billion for the execution of ecological projects across the country,

He said the benefitting states included Anambra, Lagos, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, Kaduna, Plateau, as well as the Federal Capital Territory and the State House.

He said: “The sum of N12, 104, 882, 000 was approved for twelve ecological projects in different geo-political zones of the country.

“The projects include  Umunze erosion/flood control project in Anambra State, dredging and channelization of Musafejo canal in Surulere-Lagos and Ibadan flood and erosion control works in Oyo State.

“Others are Ibiaku-Utui-Uroan route erosion control works in Akwa Ibom; erosion control and rehabilitation of Hong-Kanaha road in Adamawa State and gully erosion control project in Bauchi State.

“The ecological projects include the Ramat Polytechnic erosion control and flood project in Borno State, erosion, flood control and road improvement works in Dutse, Jigawa State and erosion and flood control work in Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna State.’’

Adesina also listed other projects to include the flood and erosion control project at Kanam, Plateau State; erosion control and bridges and road improvement works in Kwali Area Council Abuja and erosion control at State House-Abuja.(NAN)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mathew Seiyefa 6 things you should know about the new DSS bossbullet
2 Saraki Read Senate President's full statement at world press conferencebullet
3 Lawal Daura 4 things to know about DSS DG sacked by Osinbajobullet

Related Articles

Fashola Power generation rises to 7,000 mega watts — Minister
X3M Ideas This 6-year-old Nigerian agency is staking a claim in Africa’s multi-billion Dollar advertising industry
In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge closure postponed
Babatunde Fashola Minister clarifies directive to NERC on service delivery
Donald Duke Presidential aspirant speaks on Nigeria's housing and rent problems
Fashola Minister says Third Mainland Bridge will be closed for 3-days
Power Supply FG commits N72bn on procurement of equipment for unused 2,000MWs of electricity
Fashola Stop collecting house rent 1 year in advance, Minister begs homeowners
Buhari Presidency promises 10,000 megawatts of electricity in 2019

Local

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has warned lawmakers planning to impeach President Buhari in the National Assembly to desist from the plot.
Tinubu APC National Leader warns lawmakers reportedly planning to impeach Buhari
Former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has condemned the invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS).
DSS Invasion Sule Lamido condemns incident at National Assembly
IDPs return home after six years
In Zamfara Over 5,000 IDPs now back home – Army
PDP chairman says Senator Akpabio has endangered his political career
Akpabio PDP chairman says Senator has endangered his political career