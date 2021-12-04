RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG approves COVID-19 booster shots amid Omicron variant

FG says the booster shots can be taken at interval of six months or more after receiving the second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech vaccines.

The Federal Government has approved COVID-19 booster shots as the world battles to contain the new Omicron variant of the disease.

The Head of Public Relations Unit, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Mohammad Ohitoto, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Ohitoto explained that the booster shots were for people who had taken the first and second doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib said that the booster doses were for people from 18 years and above.

According to Shuaib, the booster shots can be taken at interval of six months or more after receiving the second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech vaccines.

“It also requires a time interval of two months or more after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“Eligible Nigerians are therefore advised to go to the closest health facility/mass vaccination sites nationwide for the booster doses starting from December 10.

“COVID-19 booster dose gives greater protection against the virus, and I urge all Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the Federal Government,” he said.

