RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG approves booster vaccine shots for Nigerians

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Seye Omidiora

The Federal Government has approved booster vaccines for people who have completed two doses.

FG approves Booster Vaccine shots for Nigerians
FG approves Booster Vaccine shots for Nigerians

The Federal Government has now approved booster vaccine shots for Nigerians who have completed the first two doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Recommended articles

Due to the apprehension that has followed the discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country, the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) has now accented to the administration of booster shots that improve vaccine protection against the fast evolving virus.

Countries around the world have been taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread and dangers associated with the spread of the virus once again.

This particular variant has been particularly worrisome due to its many mutations. The recent wave of travel bans issued to mostly African countries by countries across the West is heating up the situation, drawing more attention to the response processes in African countries.

“Time interval of two months or more after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” said Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

“Consequent upon the above, eligible Nigerians are advised to visit the nearest health facility or mass vaccination sites for their booster doses as from Dec.10, 2021 across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT,”

Nigerians across the country will now be able to access these shots.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police in Yobe revive 'crack squad' to tackle farmers-herders clashes

Police in Yobe revive 'crack squad' to tackle farmers-herders clashes

APC splinter group in Lagos says no going back after defection

APC splinter group in Lagos says no going back after defection

NYSC is here to stay, FG tells critics

NYSC is here to stay, FG tells critics

Lagos4Lagos Defection: APC says nothing can change PDP’s misfortune in Lagos

Lagos4Lagos Defection: APC says nothing can change PDP’s misfortune in Lagos

Yahaya Bello tasks youths to make numbers count

Yahaya Bello tasks youths to make numbers count

FG approves booster vaccine shots for Nigerians

FG approves booster vaccine shots for Nigerians

Vaccine Inequality: Only 3.% of Nigerians vaccinated against COVID — FG

Vaccine Inequality: Only 3.% of Nigerians vaccinated against COVID — FG

No new COVID-19 death in Nigeria – NCDC

No new COVID-19 death in Nigeria – NCDC

Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill

Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]