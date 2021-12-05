FG approves booster vaccine shots for Nigerians

Due to the apprehension that has followed the discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country, the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) has now accented to the administration of booster shots that improve vaccine protection against the fast evolving virus.

Countries around the world have been taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread and dangers associated with the spread of the virus once again.

This particular variant has been particularly worrisome due to its many mutations. The recent wave of travel bans issued to mostly African countries by countries across the West is heating up the situation, drawing more attention to the response processes in African countries.

“Time interval of two months or more after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” said Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

“Consequent upon the above, eligible Nigerians are advised to visit the nearest health facility or mass vaccination sites for their booster doses as from Dec.10, 2021 across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT,”

Nigerians across the country will now be able to access these shots.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----