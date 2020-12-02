The information is in a statement signed by Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, the Director of Hospital Services in the ministry on Tuesday in Abuja.

She noted that members ter of health is the Chairman of the Task Team, while the minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, will serve as Alternate Chairman.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency will serve as Secretary and the permanent secretary in the ministry will serve as a member.

The ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Science and Technology will also serve as members.

Director Generals of Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control will be members.

Also, development partners such as World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will be members, among others.

The minister said that COVID-19 was real and enjoined the public to observe all protocols as prescribed by government.

Ehanire had earlier at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, spoke on the need for a task force on vaccine to come on board.

He said “now that vaccines are known to be close at hand, the ministry is taking measures toward vaccine security, for which an 18-man National COVID-19 Vaccine Task Team with seven Terms of Reference (ToR) will be inaugurated.

“The ToR will include generating strategies for acquisition, deployment and options for licenced production by Biovaccine Nigeria Ltd.

“Our options with WHO/GAVI led Covax facility remains our first line of engagement,” he added.