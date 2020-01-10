Mr Moses Adaguusu, Head, Public Affairs of the commission, made this know in a statement in Abuja.

Adaguusu said Abubakar’s appointment was conveyed to CAC through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

He said that the new registrar-general has resumed duty.

Abubakar joined CAC in April 2004 as a Principal Manager Compliance and became a director in January 2016.

Between August 2017 and October 2017, Abubakar was the Special Adviser to the former Registrar-General.

Prior to joining CAC, he worked with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, formerly National Provident Fund, as Compliance Officer between 1991 and 1993.

Abubakar worked at NICON Insurance between June 1995 and December 1997.

He is a member Governing Council of the Nigerian Bar Association on Business Law from March 2017 till date.

The new CAC Registrar-General, Alhaji Garba Abubakar. [newsdigest]

He is a member of Inter-Agency Committee Against Money Laundering and Terrorists Financing from 2007 till date and CAC focal on open Government Partnership.

Abubakar is also a member, in-house committee on the review of the Companies and Allied Matters Matters Act (CAMA), among others.

He is married, hails from Bauchi State, born on Oct. 7, 1966.

Abubakar is a graduate of Law from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Code of Conduct Tribunal had on Dec. 24, ordered the suspension of the Acting Registrar-General of the commission, Ms Azuka Azinge, for allegedly not declaring her assets.

On Dec. 31, the Federal Government appointed Hajiya Saratu Shafii as the Acting Registrar-General of the Commission.