FG appeals to Canadian Govt to remove stringent conditions on visa

In a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mr Afonja Ajibola, the minister said easing the visa conditions would boost investment and accelerate economic growth in both countries.

Aregbesola also urged the Canadian Government to assist Nigeria with new technologies to ease the monitoring of Nigerian borders, high seas, land, railways and schools.

He said such technology would also facilitate quick response to security issues and enhance investments in Nigeria.

Earlier, Christoff said that the visit was to seek for bilateral cooperation with Nigeria in the areas of economy, security, technology, education and training of Immigration Service personnel.

The high commissioner said that the training of immigration personnel would ensure efficient border monitoring and enhance Nigeria’s security.

Christoff said that the Canadian Government would review some of its visa conditions, so that Nigerians can access Canada without difficulties.