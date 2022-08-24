RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG appeals to Canadian Govt to remove stringent conditions on visa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government has appealed to the Canadian Government to remove the stringent conditions preventing Nigerians from procuring its visa.

Buhari and Trudeau (Vanguard)
Buhari and Trudeau (Vanguard)

In a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mr Afonja Ajibola, the minister said easing the visa conditions would boost investment and accelerate economic growth in both countries.

Aregbesola also urged the Canadian Government to assist Nigeria with new technologies to ease the monitoring of Nigerian borders, high seas, land, railways and schools.

He said such technology would also facilitate quick response to security issues and enhance investments in Nigeria.

Earlier, Christoff said that the visit was to seek for bilateral cooperation with Nigeria in the areas of economy, security, technology, education and training of Immigration Service personnel.

The high commissioner said that the training of immigration personnel would ensure efficient border monitoring and enhance Nigeria’s security.

Christoff said that the Canadian Government would review some of its visa conditions, so that Nigerians can access Canada without difficulties.

Also, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, said strengthening partnership and cooperation between Nigeria and Canada would enhance development in both nations, including areas of security.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 UNILORIN students win Global Shapers’ climate action grants

3 UNILORIN students win Global Shapers’ climate action grants

FG appeals to Canadian Govt to remove stringent conditions on visa

FG appeals to Canadian Govt to remove stringent conditions on visa

Nigerian youths exceptional, equal to their foreign counterparts - Minister

Nigerian youths exceptional, equal to their foreign counterparts - Minister

Gov Soludo mourns Anambra lawmaker who died in South Africa

Gov Soludo mourns Anambra lawmaker who died in South Africa

FEC approves N43.6bn for road projects in Northeast

FEC approves N43.6bn for road projects in Northeast

Sanwo-Olu flags off central food security hub in Epe

Sanwo-Olu flags off central food security hub in Epe

Calabar/Itu Road: Communities demand compensation or no work

Calabar/Itu Road: Communities demand compensation or no work

IPOB says keeping corpses for over 3 days causes moral decadence in Igboland

IPOB says keeping corpses for over 3 days causes moral decadence in Igboland

FG says it’ll be insensitive to resume Abuja-Kaduna train operations now

FG says it’ll be insensitive to resume Abuja-Kaduna train operations now

Trending

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Auwa Barde, the young inventor who built a robot that works with exoskeleton remote control in Kano. [NAN]

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control

Sheikh Goni Aisami. [Leadership]

How fake soldier killed Sheikh who gave him a lift with AK-47 - Police