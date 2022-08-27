RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG apologises for gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government on Saturday apologised for the hardship being faced by road users due to construction works on the Berger-Opic axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and announced plans to improve on traffic management.

FG apologises for gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
FG apologises for gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to her, the government feels the pains of the people, especially residents of Lagos and Ogun States who are at the receiving end of the inconveniences due to the gridlock.

Motorists plying the axis have continued to spend long hours in gridlock daily, a situation with the hardship getting worse in the last three days.

Oloyede said the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH) was not oblivious of the current traffic gridlock due to the ongoing reconstruction works.

She promised that the government would make necessary improvements in the traffic management system on the road in order to alleviate the sufferings of the road users.

“To this end, the Federal Ministry of Works has concluded plans with the contractor to suspend the works for today Saturday 27th August, 2022 in order to plan and make provisions for required improvements in traffic management on the road,” she said.

She said that the highway under construction bears daily heavy vehicular volume and the contractor managed the traffic through dedicated diversions while carrying on construction works.

The Acting Controller appealed to all road users to cooperate with the contractor and Traffic Management Officers towards free-flow of traffic throughout the construction period.

She urged motorists to observe safe driving rules, desist from driving against traffic and obey all dedicated road diversions along the road, in order to prevent unnecessary delays on the road.

“There is also provision for tow trucks along the road should in-case of any breakdown, road users should be patient by not driving against traffic and obeying stationed road traffic officers in order to allow for free flow of traffic.

“In conclusion, it is a known fact, that there is no pain without gain, it is thus our utmost believe that the general public would be the ultimate beneficiaries of the world class road infrastructure that the government plans to deliver through the ongoing reconstruction works on the road.

“We therefore appeal for the cooperation of the general public towards this end,” Oloyede said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari rejoices with Odegbami at 70, salutes Nyako at 80

Buhari rejoices with Odegbami at 70, salutes Nyako at 80

Obi presidential campaign council urges Imo LP leadership to embrace it

Obi presidential campaign council urges Imo LP leadership to embrace it

FG apologises for gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

FG apologises for gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

NYSC says corps members forbidden from partisan politics

NYSC says corps members forbidden from partisan politics

Board approves promotion of 5,010 NSCDC personnel

Board approves promotion of 5,010 NSCDC personnel

2023: APC lucky to have salable presidential candidate – Shittu

2023: APC lucky to have salable presidential candidate – Shittu

Army dismisses killer soldiers, hands over to police for prosecution

Army dismisses killer soldiers, hands over to police for prosecution

Insecurity leaves 75 Zamfara secondary schools shut – Official

Insecurity leaves 75 Zamfara secondary schools shut – Official

Dele Momodu: Why I won't support Tinubu's presidential ambition

Dele Momodu: Why I won't support Tinubu's presidential ambition

Trending

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

Auwa Barde, the young inventor who built a robot that works with exoskeleton remote control in Kano. [NAN]

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference