FG announces possible resumption of flights with UAE

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria may resume flights to the United Arab Emirates soon after succumbing to the COVID-19 conditions of the UAE.

The National Incident Manager of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, said this on Monday, in Abuja at the national briefing.

As regards the issue of emirates airline resumption of flight to Nigeria, there was extensive deliberation on the matter and the gap had been significantly closed between the position of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

“They have met some of our requirements and we are just waiting for one confirmation, “ he explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr Musa Nuhu, at the briefing said Emirates airline would resume its flight operations in and out of Nigeria.

Nuhu said that there were ongoing discussions with the airline and the outcome would be disclosed soon

Nigerian government had in March banned the airline from operating in the country over its continuous refusal to fly passengers without a pre-boarding rapid diagnostic test (RTD’s).

