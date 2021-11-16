FG announces possible resumption of flights with UAE.

As regards the issue of emirates airline resumption of flight to Nigeria, there was extensive deliberation on the matter and the gap had been significantly closed between the position of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

“They have met some of our requirements and we are just waiting for one confirmation, “ he explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr Musa Nuhu, at the briefing said Emirates airline would resume its flight operations in and out of Nigeria.

Nuhu said that there were ongoing discussions with the airline and the outcome would be disclosed soon