Georgina Ehuriah, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, made this announcement on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, on behalf of the Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau in Abuja.

In the statement, the minister urged the Christian faithful in the country to use this opportunity to live in peace, love, and unity. He also advised Christians to emulate Jesus attributes, which he listed to include love, tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

He also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the country irrespective of their religions beliefs.

Easter is a Christian festival commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.