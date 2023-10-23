FG announces date for commencing access to students loan

The legislation, which stirred substantial public debate after it was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in June, has sparked concerns about the potential introduction of tuition fees in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Originally slated for implementation in September, the rollout of the Students Loan Law faced delays, leaving many Nigerians in anticipation and uncertainty.

Addressing the nation at the 29th National Economic Summit on Monday, October 23, 2023, President Bola Tinubu dispelled lingering doubts, confirming that the student loan program is now set to kick off in January 2024.

Tinubu, resolute in his stance, stated that the loan programme "must commence" by January 2024, signaling a clear intent from the government to move forward with the initiative.