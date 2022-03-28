FG alleges plot by PDP to organise another #ENDSARS protests

Mohammed said the opposition party is planning to overheat the polity and sabotage the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister made this known at a briefing in Abuja on Monday, March 28, 2022.

In October 2020, Nigerian youths through the #EndSARS protests called for the scrapping of police unity known as SARS and also demanded good governance.

The protests which lasted for weeks ended with the alleged shooting and killing of protesters at Lekki Tollgate by soldiers deployed to the venue where protesters gathered on the night of Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Describing the PDP as a desperate and hungry opposition, Mohammed urged the party to wait for the 2023 elections to test its popularity.

He said, “As you know, the folks on the other side have been doing everything in recent times to overheat the polity, distort the achievements of our Administration and spread misinformation.

“Yes, it is very cold out there for the hungry and desperate opposition, but every indication is that they don’t even want to wait for the 2023 elections before testing their popularity or acceptability at the polls.

“How else does one explain their court case seeking the declaration of our convention as illegal? How do you explain their threat of another EndSARS that pushed Nigerians to the brink? How do you explain their glaring misinformation regarding the nation’s state of affairs?”

The minister also faulted the PDP for allegedly seeking power through desperate court action, saying when the APC was in the opposition, the party did not call for the destruction of the country.

He said, “Gentlemen, there is nothing wrong in having a fiery and viable opposition in a democracy. We were there before and we remain the ones to beat in terms of determined, viable and relentless opposition. But, in our time, not once did we advocate the destruction of Nigeria just because we couldn’t have our way.

“Not once did we seek to gain power via a desperate court action. If you destroy the country you are seeking to govern, what country will you govern? Must you cut your nose to spite your face?

” In their most recent act of desperation, they sought to erase seven years of unprecedented achievements by the Buhari Administration. In the most egregious show of shamelessness and a blatant refusal to be remorseful, they even had the audacity to express righteous indignation that the damage they inflicted on the country in their 16 years of misrule has not been totally undone in just seven years.

Mohammed added that Nigerians would not allow ‘demolition gang’ to return to power, saying ‘Nigerians remain traumatized by their 16-year misrule’’.