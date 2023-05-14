The sports category has moved to a new website.
FG airlifts 2,371 stranded Nigerians from war-torn Sudan

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bandele, who welcomed the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, said there were no more stranded Nigerian women and children in Sudan.

Some of the returnees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, on Saturday in Abuja. [Twitter:NiDCOM]
Dr Onimode Bandele, Director of Special Duties, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) gave the figure in Abuja on Saturday when 125 stranded Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the batch was the 15th set of Nigerians the Federal Government airlifted back to the country.

They were airlifted from Port Sudan.

He said arrangements were already made to airlift the remaining Nigerians stranded in Sudan who are mainly male, adding that another batch of evacuees would arrive later on Saturday.

Representatives of the Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs, Foreign Affairs, NEMA, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, among others were on ground to receive the returnees.

