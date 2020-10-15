This also includes football, especially the leagues, but the government wants all COVID-19 protocols to be complied with.

The Federal Government had suspended all sporting activities in March, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to shutdown of sporting activities worldwide, to curtail the spread of the virus.

According to the statement from the Ministry, plans have been concluded for the return of all sporting events, including football, subject to the approval of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

"The Ministry has done all that’s necessary and required, especially with regard to the COVID-19 protocols.

“The PTF, Health Ministry, and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have also guided appropriately,” the statement said.

There are indications that announcement for resumption of contact sports would likely be made sooner than expected.

This is expected to bring succour to millions of sports stakeholders in the face of an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, since March.

The Federal Government had earlier announced a partial opening of sports, especially the non- contact sports.