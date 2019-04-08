The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika and other top aviation officials on Monday carried out a pre-shipment inspection and test of the Simulator in London.

The Rector of NCAT, Capt. Mohammed Abdulsalam, had earlier in January told newsmen that the simulator was being installed at NCAT to provide training for fire officers which was hitherto done in Cameroun and other countries.

“We have another simulator that is being installed in Zaria for this year. The simulator is for firemen. It is automatic fire simulator.

“As you may be aware, we have never had fire simulator in Nigeria in spite of the number of firemen that we have in this country, all these years, we have been sending our firemen to Cameroon for training.

“So, this administration felt it is more economical for us to have our own simulator here in Nigeria and this decision was taken to house it here because we have the land. The simulator is being built in the United Kingdom,” he said.

According to him, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has firemen attached to all airports in the country that require periodic training and retraining.

Abdulsalam said it would therefore save the country a huge amount of money as these trainings would now be conducted at NCAT.