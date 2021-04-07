FG accuses unpatriotic elements of encouraging insecurity in Nigeria

“But these people do not constitute the critical mass that can influence the course of our country’s history, and we must not cede the space to them.

“Nigerians must be forthcoming with information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of these anarchists. Security is the business of all,’’ he said.

Mohammed said the security agencies, acting on the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari were taking concrete actions that will significantly reduce the level of insecurity nationwide.

He assured that the citizens will feel the impact of the security agencies’ actions in the days ahead.

The minister said the attack on the police headquarters and a correctional facility, in which hundreds of inmates were freed, in Imo State on Monday “is most unfortunate, dastardly, condemnable and unacceptable’’.